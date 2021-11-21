Potsdam to make recreational marijuana sales a possibility

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam is making pot sales a possibility as the village chooses not to opt out.

According to village board trustee Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke, the group listened to residents about allowing recreational marijuana sales, and discussed the possibility of doing so last month.

Lawmakers decided to okay the sales and allow for on-site consumption businesses in Potsdam, too.

Jacobs-Wilke says weed revenue just one reason for their decision

“Our residents wanted it. We heard overwhelmingly that most members of the public that we have heard from were in support. We also heard convincingly from others that this is an economic development opportunity. There’s opportunities for businesses to grow in this way. And yes, it can be done safely and responsibly,” said Jacobs-Wilke.

Jacobs-Wilke adds the board plans to have a formal resolution opting in to recreational marijuana sales to be voted on in their next meeting, December 6th.

