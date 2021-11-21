Advertisement

Protesters in Ogdensburg fight for the prison

Efforts continue in Ogdensburg as community members hope to save the correctional facility...
Efforts continue in Ogdensburg as community members hope to save the correctional facility there from its impending closure.
By Emily Griffin
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Efforts continue in Ogdensburg as community members hope to save the correctional facility there from its impending closure.

Dozens held signs at the “Save our Prison” Rally Saturday night and some marched in the annual Light Up the Night Parade.

Earlier this month, the state announced Ogdensburg Correctional would be closing March 10th.

It’s a huge blow for both workers and prisoners.

From inside, inmates have been writing letters to lawmakers in hopes to keep the prison open because they find it safer than other facilities.

By gathering at the Save Our Prison Rally and marching in the Light Up the Night Parade, protestors hope to show the state how important the facility is to the community.

