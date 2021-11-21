Public health officials provide holiday health tips to keep your family safe this season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North Country Public Health officials don’t want to see a repeat of last year: a spike in COVID cases around the holiday season.

“We saw a lot of spread over the holidays last year, and we’re concerned about it this year,” said Stephen Jennings, Jefferson County Public Health Planner.

So the health experts have some steps everybody can take to decrease the chance of getting COVID. Jefferson County Public Health Planner Stephen Jennings says getting vaccinated is a good start.

“If there’s folks in your household not vaccinated - you know - we’re not telling people what to do, but you’re at risk,” said Jennings.

Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn of Samaritan Family Health adds to that, saying people should be thinking about a booster shot if they’re eligible.

“The booster shot pushes you back to above 90% protection against any kind of infections. Symptomatic infection or serious,” said Wetterhahn.

Wetterhahn says it’s never a bad idea to wear a mask, too.

Public Health officials understand people are going to gather for the holidays and they’re not discouraging it. There isn’t an official gatherings limit this year, but officials say you should be mindful of large gatherings.

“Not saying, you know, don’t go see family. But maybe, you know, don’t have 100 people at a Thanksgiving party, and try to keep it, you know, your close family circle,” said Jolene Munger, Interim Director of St. Lawrence County Public Health.

Anna Platz from Lewis County Public health says you should avoid gatherings altogether if you are feeling sick.

“Encourage those individuals who are not feeling well to stay home, and to not gather for the sake of yourself and your loved ones,” said Paltz.

And in the spirit of the holidays, Platz is reminding everyone to be respectful of everyone’s decision when it comes masks and gatherings.

“Everyone is a little bit different in where they’re as far as their comfort level when it comes to gathering,” said Platz.

