Rain late Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will stay in the 30s because of a southernly wind and cloud cover.

Sunday will start out dry, but by the evening hours rain will start to move in. A cold front will move through late Sunday night into Monday which will cause dropping temperatures throughout the day Monday. By Monday afternoon we will be cold enough to support some lake effect snow off of Lake Ontario. Areas that see the best chance of snow Monday afternoon and into the night will be Route 177 and South.

Lake effect won’t last long as a Northwest wind will move across the lake and push the lake effect South of the north country.

We will see a few dry days after Monday as an area of high pressure builds in. This will lead to a nice and dry Thanksgiving with highs in the mid 40s.

Another cold front will push through Thursday night into Friday which will set the stage for what could be our first decent lake effect of the early season. It is still to early for details, but Friday afternoon, Saturday, and Saturday night look to be the best chance of this happing. Now, this is still a week away and a lot can change with this system.

