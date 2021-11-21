Saturday Sports: OFA football season ends in defeat to Schuylerville

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The lone remaining north country football team left in the state playoffs were in action Saturday afternoon at Massena High School as the OFA Blue Devils met Schuylerville in the State Class C Quarterfinals.

Schuylerville scored first on Ryan Dow’s one yard run: 8-0.

Then it was Owen Sherman over the top to Dow for a 46 yard touchdown: 14-0 Horses.

Next series, it was Sherman to Dow again who eludes tacklers for the touchdown: 22-0 Schuylerville.

OFA was looking to get on the board as Tristan Lovely hits Drew Costello for the 40 yard gain, putting the Blue Devils in the red zone.

But that stalls as this 4th down attempt falls short.

It’s Sherman to Dow again, who scored 5 times in the 1st half, racking up 177 yards.

The Blue Devils season comes to an end as they fall by a final score of 52-0.

In men’s college hoops from JCC, the Cannoneers hosted Columbia-Greene.

In the 1st half, Isiah Murphy goes up strong inside for the hoop to put JCC up 5.

Then it was Murphy with the lay-in off the turnover to put the Cannoneers on top by 7.

It’s Murphy again with the fast break lay-in. He led JCC on the night with 28 points.

Jeremiah Smith scores in transition to put JCC up 17-2.

Then it was Smith with the 3 as JCC rolls to a 91-39 win.

At the NYS Federation Cross Country Championships in Wappingers Falls, South Lewis’ Lexi Bernard placed 16th overall with a time of 18 minutes 57.4 seconds.

Her sister Brynn placed 17th overall with a time of 19 minutes 4 seconds. The South Lewis Girls’ Team would place 12th overall out of 31 teams on the field.

Norwood Norfolk’s Maddie Dineen would finish 35th with a time of 19 minutes 30.4 seconds and as a team Norwood Norfolk would finish 14th overall.

In Men’s ECAC Hockey from Princeton, New Jersey, the Golden Knights met Princeton.

In the 1st period, the Golden Knights strike when Anthony Romano finds the mark: 1-0 Clarkson.

Still in the 1st, it was Clarkson on a power play as Alex Campbell dents the back of the net: 2-0 Clarkson.

The Golden Knights go on to beat Princeton 8-3.

The Skating Saints of St. Lawrence in Hamden, Connecticut met Quinnipiac.

This game was all Quinnipiac. In the 1st period, Joey Cipallone splits the pipes to put Quinnipiac up 1-0.

Then it was Ethan de Jong with the power play tally: 2-0 Quinnipac.

It was a long night for the Skating Saints as Quinnipiac beats St. Lawrence 8-0.

A top 10 battle on the ice in Potsdam as 7th ranked Clarkson ladies hosted 9th ranked Yale.

In the 2nd period, Clarkson was down 2-nothing when Brooke McQuigge buries the backhand, Cutting the Yale lead to 2-1 after 2 periods.

In the 3rd period, Emma Seitz makes some nice moves and goes top shelf: 3-1 Yale.

Yale goes on to beat Clarkson by a final score of 4-2.

At Appleton Arena, the Lady Saints of St. Lawrence hosted Brown.

In the 1st period, St. Lawrence was down 1-0 when Sophie Holden comes up with the loose puck and scores, tying the game at 1.

In the 2nd period, it was still 1-1 when Aly McLeod takes the feed in front and lites the lamp: 2-1 St. Lawrence after 2 periods.

That would be the game winner as St. Lawrence holds on to beat Brown 2-1.

The Carthage Pop Warner Cheerleaders are hard at work preparing to compete in the National Pop Warner Championships at Universal Studios in Orlando in December.

The team, comprised of cheerleaders ranging in age from 10 to 12 years old, took first place in the Eastern Regional Competition a few weeks back to advance to nationals. They are the first Carthage Pop Warner Cheer Team to accomplish that feat.

”We’ve been going since August 1st when the season started, and I’ve actually had a lot of these girls for 4 years. Half of them are brand new and the other half I’ve had for 4 years,” said Coach Genevieve Ball.

”You know, the girls had to overcome a lot with COVID. There were practices where we were missing girls consistently for about a month, but they overcame it all and together we made it,” said Assistant Coach Amber Gates.

Section X placed well enough for three entries in the second day of competition at the New York State Public High School and Federation Swimming Championships.

Individually, Skyler Sanderson of Canton finished at 6:06.36 in the 500 freestyle, good enough for 25th in State competition and 28th at the Federation level.

The St. Lawrence Central 200 medley relay team of Berkleigh Bordeleau, Ella Bellinger, McKenna Bowles and Erin Lantry finished 23rd in states and 25th in Federation play at 2:03.37.

And Malone’s 400 freestyle relay quartet of Alaska Lilliock, Ella Lawrence, Natalie Marlow, Maya Massaro finished 26th in the State and 27th Federation, in a time of 4:04.94.

