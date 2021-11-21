Stephanie C. Thibault, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) -The family of Stephanie C. Thibault, are saddened to announce her passing early Friday (November 19, 2021) at Massena Hospital surrounded by her loving and devoted husband and children.

The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, and will be established in the next publication.

