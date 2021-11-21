Advertisement

Stephanie C. Thibault, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) -The family of Stephanie C. Thibault, are saddened to announce her passing early Friday (November 19, 2021) at Massena Hospital surrounded by her loving and devoted husband and children.

The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, and will be established in the next publication.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Stephen James Pond, of Copenhagen
Laurence “Larry” G. Reynolds, 78, of Syracuse and formerly of Ogdensburg passed away on Friday...
Laurence “Larry” G. Reynolds, 78, formerly of Ogdensburg
The family of William “Willie” P. Hammill, are deeply saddened to announce his unexpected...
William “Willie” P. Hammill, of Massena
Efforts continue in Ogdensburg as community members hope to save the correctional facility...
Protesters in Ogdensburg fight for the prison

Obituaries

State Police: Motorist driving on wrong side of highway caused serious I-81 crash
It’s the Lewis County Historical Society’s 18th annual Home for the Holidays Festival.
A Welcome sight as the Home for the Holidays Festival makes its return in Lowville
Senator Patty Ritchie, who’s been advocating for the prison to stay open, is taking a different...
Sen. Ritchie: Expand the garden to keep Ogdensburg Correctional open
It was a chance to celebrate Turkey Day a little early in the Thousand Islands Saturday.
Clayton gets onto giving, providing Thanksgiving meals early
If there’s one Scrooge this holiday season, it is shipping delays. They’re interfering with the...
Jefferson County Toys for Tots in need of donations
WWNY Area Christmas tree farmers expect busy season