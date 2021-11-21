Stephen James Pond, of Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Stephen James Pond, born April 28, 1957 (64), of Copenhagen, New York, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 19, 2021, with his loving wife by his side. Stephen graduated from Copenhagen Central School in 1975. Shortly after graduating and attending college Stephen joined the US Army, as a Military Police/Game Warden and traveled the world serving his country. Stephen was married in September of 1986 to his loving wife, Valerie Pond and they settled in Copenhagen, New York and lived a loving and fulfilling life.

Stephen was predeceased by his parents, Edwin (Ted) Pond and Nancy (Fleming) Pond. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Valerie Pond, of Copenhagen, New York, daughter, Jessalyn Davis (Mark) of Marlborough, Connecticut, and daughter Bethany Pond of Marlborough, Connecticut, and a loving grandfather to Brynn Davis. He was a dear brother to David Pond (Debbie) of Copenhagen, New York, and family and friend to all who knew him.

Stephen above all else was a family man. He loved being with his wife, daughters and granddaughter, vacationing and spending quality time with those he loved the most. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with those closest to him at the ‘Dugout’. He enjoyed hunting, spending time at camp and was an avid sports fan playing competitive softball and watching sports. He was loved by everyone who personally knew him and will be missed by many.

There will be a private celebration of life with his closest family and friends, to be scheduled at a later date and time at the family’s discretion.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.