William “Willie” P. Hammill, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of William “Willie” P. Hammill, are deeply saddened to announce his unexpected passing at the family home, early Thursday morning (November 18, 2021).

The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

Friends and family are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home on Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and 5:00 to 7:00 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. Severinus officiating. Burial will follow funeral service at Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

Willie was born in Massena on February 24, 1951 to the late Albert A. and Florence (Comins) Hammill. He attended schools in Massena and graduated from Holy Family.

He worked for Laborer’s Local No. 1822 for several years.

He was married to his loving bride, Debra Spomer on November 25, 1983 in Grand Junction, CO.

Willie is survived by his wife of 37 years, Debra S. Hammill, a son William P. Hammill II of Massena, NY, a sister Julia and husband David Dishaw of Rooseveltown, NY, a sister in-law Mary T. Hammill of Rooseveltown, NY and a brother in-law Bernard Bero of Hogansburg, NY along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Willie is predeceased by a brother Albert Hammill, and his sisters Joyce Cavanaugh, Florence Gabri and Ann Bero.

Willie loved spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed betting on horses and visiting the racetrack at Saratoga Springs. He was famous for his annual St. Patrick Day parties at his home. He enjoyed his life and everyone that was a special part of it. He will be missed by those who had an opportunity to share a drink or a story with him.

