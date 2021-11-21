Advertisement

William “Willie” P. Hammill, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The family of William “Willie” P. Hammill, are deeply saddened to announce his unexpected...
The family of William “Willie” P. Hammill, are deeply saddened to announce his unexpected passing at the family home, early Thursday morning (November 18, 2021).(Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of William “Willie” P. Hammill, are deeply saddened to announce his unexpected passing at the family home, early Thursday morning (November 18, 2021).

The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

Friends and family are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home on Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and 5:00 to 7:00 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. Severinus officiating. Burial will follow funeral service at Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

Willie was born in Massena on February 24, 1951 to the late Albert A. and Florence (Comins) Hammill. He attended schools in Massena and graduated from Holy Family.

He worked for Laborer’s Local No. 1822 for several years.

He was married to his loving bride, Debra Spomer on November 25, 1983 in Grand Junction, CO.

Willie is survived by his wife of 37 years, Debra S. Hammill, a son William P. Hammill II of Massena, NY, a sister Julia and husband David Dishaw of Rooseveltown, NY, a sister in-law Mary T. Hammill  of Rooseveltown, NY and a brother in-law Bernard Bero of Hogansburg, NY along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Willie is predeceased by a brother Albert Hammill, and his sisters Joyce Cavanaugh, Florence Gabri and Ann Bero.

Willie loved spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed betting on horses and visiting the racetrack at Saratoga Springs. He was famous for his annual St. Patrick Day parties at his home. He enjoyed his life and everyone that was a special part of it. He will be missed by those who had an opportunity to share a drink or a story with him.

Family and friends are welcome to share online condolences, memories and photos at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Stephen James Pond, of Copenhagen
Candles
Stephanie C. Thibault, of Massena
Laurence “Larry” G. Reynolds, 78, of Syracuse and formerly of Ogdensburg passed away on Friday...
Laurence “Larry” G. Reynolds, 78, formerly of Ogdensburg
Efforts continue in Ogdensburg as community members hope to save the correctional facility...
Protesters in Ogdensburg fight for the prison

Obituaries

State Police: Motorist driving on wrong side of highway caused serious I-81 crash
It’s the Lewis County Historical Society’s 18th annual Home for the Holidays Festival.
A Welcome sight as the Home for the Holidays Festival makes its return in Lowville
Senator Patty Ritchie, who’s been advocating for the prison to stay open, is taking a different...
Sen. Ritchie: Expand the garden to keep Ogdensburg Correctional open
It was a chance to celebrate Turkey Day a little early in the Thousand Islands Saturday.
Clayton gets onto giving, providing Thanksgiving meals early
If there’s one Scrooge this holiday season, it is shipping delays. They’re interfering with the...
Jefferson County Toys for Tots in need of donations
WWNY Area Christmas tree farmers expect busy season