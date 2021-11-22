Advertisement

1 killed, 1 injured in Gouverneur ATV crash

ATV Accident
ATV Accident(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - An ATV crash in Gouverneur Saturday night killed one man and critically injured another.

State police say 40-year-old Larry Deets of Gouverneur lost control of the side-by-side ATV he was driving on Beaman Road in the town of Gouverneur around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Trooper say he and a passenger, 24-year-old Ty Fuller, also of Gouverneur, were thrown from the vehicle.

Both were taken to Gouverneur Hospital, where Fuller died from his injuries.

Deets was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

The investigation is ongoing.

