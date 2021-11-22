Advertisement

Amy J. Morrison, 55, of Ogdensburg and formerly of Lisbon

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Funeral Services for Amy J. Morrison, age 55 of Ogdensburg and formerly of Lisbon will be held...
Funeral Services for Amy J. Morrison, age 55 of Ogdensburg and formerly of Lisbon will be held privately at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Amy J. Morrison, age 55 of Ogdensburg and formerly of Lisbon will be held privately at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Burial will be at White Church Cemetery.

Surviving are her two brothers Francis Morrison Jr. and Lee (Angie) Morrison of Lisbon; two sisters Janice (Evan) Poole of Canton and Eleanor (Elmer) Parmeter of Lisbon; nieces & nephews Elmer & Emily Parmeter, Matthew (Arley) Morrison, Melinda Morrison, Karen (Vinny) Ballester, Sharon Poole and Elly Mae Ramsey; great-nephews Mayhew, Whalen, Malachi, Owen & Jackson.

She was predeceased by her parents and a nephew Sam St. Pierre.

Amy was born on January 19, 1966 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of Francis & Doris (Fuller) Morrison. She obtained her education from Lisbon, BOCES and later graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. During her career she worked at Jack & Jill Daycare, Confidential Services in Canton and ARC of Jefferson & St. Lawrence County.

She enjoyed shopping, needlepoint, reading, watching TV, and spending time with her family and friends. She was also a member of the Lisbon Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Memorial contributions can be made to the ARC, Lisbon Fire Department, St. Lawrence County SPCA or a charity of one’s choice. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Nursing home
Nursing home visitors see fewer restrictions to see loved ones
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID claims 3 more lives, infects another 454 in region
Nathan Daniel Mills, 30, of 242 Ward Street, Watertown, passed away November 16, 2021 at the...
Nathan Daniel Mills, 30, of Watertown
Money
State awards $2.7M to north country for economic development

Obituaries

Joan M. Young, age 79, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 21, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Home in...
Joan M. Young, 79, of Gouverneur
Mr. O’Donoghue passed away early Sunday morning, November 21, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical...
Francis E. “Frank” O’Donoghue, 84, of Ogdensburg
Candles
David J. LaBrake, 63, of Canton
The family of Frances B. Jerome are saddened to announce her passing early Wednesday morning...
Frances B. Jerome, 78, of Massena
Beverly A. (Bunstone) Martin, 83, formerly of County 47 and Eastview Heights, Norfolk, passed...
Beverly A. (Bunstone) Martin, 83, of Norwood
Dorothy M. Wade, 82, joined her parents, Harold and Mary Burns, and a brother, Joey Burns, in...
Dorothy M. Wade, 82, of Gouverneur