Amy J. Morrison, 55, of Ogdensburg and formerly of Lisbon

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Amy J. Morrison, age 55 of Ogdensburg and formerly of Lisbon will be held privately at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Burial will be at White Church Cemetery.

Surviving are her two brothers Francis Morrison Jr. and Lee (Angie) Morrison of Lisbon; two sisters Janice (Evan) Poole of Canton and Eleanor (Elmer) Parmeter of Lisbon; nieces & nephews Elmer & Emily Parmeter, Matthew (Arley) Morrison, Melinda Morrison, Karen (Vinny) Ballester, Sharon Poole and Elly Mae Ramsey; great-nephews Mayhew, Whalen, Malachi, Owen & Jackson.

She was predeceased by her parents and a nephew Sam St. Pierre.

Amy was born on January 19, 1966 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of Francis & Doris (Fuller) Morrison. She obtained her education from Lisbon, BOCES and later graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. During her career she worked at Jack & Jill Daycare, Confidential Services in Canton and ARC of Jefferson & St. Lawrence County.

She enjoyed shopping, needlepoint, reading, watching TV, and spending time with her family and friends. She was also a member of the Lisbon Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Memorial contributions can be made to the ARC, Lisbon Fire Department, St. Lawrence County SPCA or a charity of one’s choice. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

