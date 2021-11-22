Beverly A. (Bunstone) Martin, 83, of Norwood

Beverly A. (Bunstone) Martin, 83, formerly of County 47 and Eastview Heights, Norfolk, passed away Sunday morning, November 21, 2021 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Beverly A. (Bunstone) Martin, 83, formerly of County 47 and Eastview Heights, Norfolk, passed away Sunday morning, November 21, 2021 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Beverly was born on April 23, 1938 in Louisville, the daughter of the late Henry and Byo (Lawrence) Phillips and attended rural schools in Brasher. On July 31, 1955, she married Walter Bunstone. He predeceased her on December 12, 1991. She found love again with Craig S. Martin, marrying him on August 11, 2001 at their home in Norfolk with Rev. Richard Lenz and brother-in-law, Rev. John Park, officiating. Sadly, Craig predeceased her on June 27, 2002.

Beverly was a cleaner and custodian at Potsdam State for several years until her retirement. She was a longtime member of the West Stockholm United Methodist Church and enjoyed visits to the casino, playing dice, and cherished the times she was able to spend with her family.

Beverly is survived by her children, Walter and Linda Bunstone of Redding, California; Roxee Signorelli of Fresno, California; Mitzy and Jim Shatraw of Potsdam; and Dixy and Raymond Dufresne of Norwood; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; her brother, Darwin Phillips of Norwood; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husbands, she was predeceased by her sisters, Vera Snyder and Mary Lou Mitchell; and her brothers, Royal, Dolan, and Yale Phillips.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on December 1, 2021 in West Stockholm Cemetery with Rev. Lee Sweeney, officiating. At her request, there will be no calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be in her memory to the Knapps Station Community Church, West Stockholm Volunteer Fire Department, or West Stockholm Cemetery Association.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

