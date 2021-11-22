Colder with some snow on Monday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain will stick around most of the overnight until a cold front moves through early Monday morning.

Monday will be a much cooler day than what Sunday was as a cold front will push through between 4 AM and 6 AM on Monday. By the afternoon hours we will start to see a response from Lake Ontario in the form of lake effect snow. Now, just lake most of the other lake effect systems this season it will be focused on the Southern Tug Hill and South into Central New York.

High pressure will build in by Tuesday afternoon which will cut off the late effect and lead to cooler and dryer conditions across the north county.

Wednesday and Thursday (Thanksgiving) will also be dry, however these two days will be the warmest of the week with highs getting into the 40s.

Another area of low pressure and cold front will set it’s eyes on the north country Thursday night and into next weekend. This will bring a colder airmass and possibly snow with it. At this time it looks to start as rain Thursday night before the cold front quickly pushes through and changes the remaining rain over to snow.

There is still a lot of time for things to change by next weekend, but there is a good bet that we will at least see snow. Now, how much snow and where is still unknow, so keep checking the forecast as it updates.

