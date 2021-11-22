COVID claims 3 more lives, infects another 454 in region

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Three more people have died from COVID-19 in the tri-county region since Friday’s last report.

All three were from Jefferson County. The pandemic’s death toll is now 128.

The county also reported 239 new COVID infections. There are 18 people in the hospital because of the virus.

St. Lawrence County reported 152 new COVID cases between Saturday and Monday.

Seventeen people are hospitalized.

In Lewis County, another 63 people tested positive for COVID since last report. There are 15 hospitalizations.

There were no new deaths to report in St. Lawrence and Lewis counties.

