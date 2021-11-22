Advertisement

David J. LaBrake, 63, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - David J. LaBrake, 63, of 37 Riverside Drive, Canton died Monday, November 22, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay.  He was the husband of Rosalie (Berry) LaBrake whom he married in Massena on September 12, 1998.   He was born December 2, 1957 in Massena, NY, a son of the late Wilfred and Beatrice (Castle) LaBrake.  He attended St. Lawrence Central and worked most recently at Massena Town & Country Club.  There are no services scheduled.  Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is in charge of arrangements.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Money
State awards $2.7M to north country for economic development
Funeral Services for Amy J. Morrison, age 55 of Ogdensburg and formerly of Lisbon will be held...
Amy J. Morrison, 55, of Ogdensburg and formerly of Lisbon
Joan M. Young, age 79, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 21, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Home in...
Joan M. Young, 79, of Gouverneur
Mr. O’Donoghue passed away early Sunday morning, November 21, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical...
Francis E. “Frank” O’Donoghue, 84, of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

The family of Frances B. Jerome are saddened to announce her passing early Wednesday morning...
Frances B. Jerome, 78, of Massena
Beverly A. (Bunstone) Martin, 83, formerly of County 47 and Eastview Heights, Norfolk, passed...
Beverly A. (Bunstone) Martin, 83, of Norwood
Dorothy M. Wade, 82, joined her parents, Harold and Mary Burns, and a brother, Joey Burns, in...
Dorothy M. Wade, 82, of Gouverneur
Smoke detector
St. Lawrence County works to get smoke, CO alarms to elderly
Hilda “ANN” Lee, 80, of Croghan, died peacefully in the company of her family at the Lewis...
Hilda “Ann” Lee, 80, of Croghan
Steven M. Garceau, 36, formerly of Redwood died Saturday morning at Samaritan Medical Center...
Steven M. Garceau, 36, formerly of Redwood