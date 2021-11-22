David J. LaBrake, 63, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - David J. LaBrake, 63, of 37 Riverside Drive, Canton died Monday, November 22, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay. He was the husband of Rosalie (Berry) LaBrake whom he married in Massena on September 12, 1998. He was born December 2, 1957 in Massena, NY, a son of the late Wilfred and Beatrice (Castle) LaBrake. He attended St. Lawrence Central and worked most recently at Massena Town & Country Club. There are no services scheduled. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is in charge of arrangements.

