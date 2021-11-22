Dorothy M. Wade, 82, of Gouverneur

Dorothy M. Wade, 82, joined her parents, Harold and Mary Burns, and a brother, Joey Burns, in Heaven on November 19, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy M. Wade, 82, joined her parents, Harold and Mary Burns, and a brother, Joey Burns, in Heaven on November 19, 2021.

Dorothy was born in Red Bank, New Jersey on May 24, 1939. She attended Red Bank Catholic High School in Red Bank, NJ. She graduated from the Red Bank Business Institute and American Institute of Banking. She worked in banking in Red Bank, NJ.

Dorothy married Curran E. Wade on April 28, 1962 and traveled with her husband during his career in Television. They moved to Gouverneur in 1975, eventually opening Curran Wade Advertising in Gouverneur, which became the largest advertising agency in Northern New York. During that time, Dottie, as she liked to be called, was involved in selling real estate.

Dottie served on the Gouverneur Chamber of Commerce for over 17 years, becoming an honorary lifetime director. She was also involved in many Gouverneur clubs and organizations, including the E.J. Noble Hospital Auxiliary, Gouverneur Professional Business Women Club, and the Shakespeare Club. She also served as a Brownie Leader. Dottie was a member of the St. James Catholic Church in Gouverneur and enjoyed singing in the church choir.

Dottie enjoyed politics and was one of the founders of the Gouverneur Area Development Corporation (GADC). She was also one of the founders of the North Country Tea Party.

In 1988, Dottie and her husband Curran Wade bought WYBG-1050AM Radio in Massena. She enjoyed doing commercials in her Irish and Italian accents. She became host of a live talk show “North Country Speaks” for over 15 years, which was broadcast Mondays to Friday on the 9 to 10 a.m. timeslot. She interviewed many local, regional, state and national politicians, including Hillary Clinton.

Dottie loved life with her four daughters, Mary Lisa, Kathleen, Dana Lynn, and Nancy Curran, and enjoyed following them in local school sports. She loved being a grandmother to seven granddaughters, four grandsons, and one great-grandson. She loved cooking and often supplied her delicious chicken soup to sick friends. She loved life and had many friends all over Northern New York.

The funeral service will be held in the spring. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

