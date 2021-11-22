Advertisement

Featured pet: meet sweet Bella

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bella loves to give kisses.

She’s the featured pet Amber Zehr brought in from the Lewis County Humane Society.

Bella came from Oklahoma where she and her sister were found abandoned in the country.

She’s 5 years old, good with other dogs, and loves children. She does bark at cats, but that’s about it.

The humane society has about 20 dogs and many cats available.

The shelter is having a fundraiser next month.

From November 30 to December 31, the Burrstone Basset Fund will match up to $10,000 in donations.

You can find out more and see what pets are available at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org and on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Two ejected in Gouverneur crash
Parts of Interstate 81 southbound are closed after a 2-vehicle crash in Watertown near the...
State Police: Motorist driving on wrong side of highway caused serious I-81 crash
Efforts continue in Ogdensburg as community members hope to save the correctional facility...
Protesters in Ogdensburg fight for the prison
Candles
Stephen James Pond, of Copenhagen
As we head into the holiday season, a local job expert says there’s plenty of seasonal and...
Plenty of jobs available as we head into the holiday season

Latest News

Shop Local Saturday Holiday Market
Shop Local Saturday Holiday Market this weekend
Wake Up Weather
Lake effect snow over the Tug Hill
7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
Shop Local Saturday Holiday Market
Shop Local Saturday Holiday Market