Featured pet: meet sweet Bella

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bella loves to give kisses.

She’s the featured pet Amber Zehr brought in from the Lewis County Humane Society.

Bella came from Oklahoma where she and her sister were found abandoned in the country.

She’s 5 years old, good with other dogs, and loves children. She does bark at cats, but that’s about it.

The humane society has about 20 dogs and many cats available.

The shelter is having a fundraiser next month.

From November 30 to December 31, the Burrstone Basset Fund will match up to $10,000 in donations.

You can find out more and see what pets are available at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org and on their Facebook page.

