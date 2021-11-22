Frances B. Jerome, 78, of Massena

The family of Frances B. Jerome are saddened to announce her passing early Wednesday morning (November 2, 2021) at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 78 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Frances B. Jerome are saddened to announce her passing early Wednesday morning (November 2, 2021) at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 78 years old.

As per the wishes of the family, there will be no public calling hours or funeral services.

The family has entrusted the arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

Frances was born to the late Leonard and Alvina (Souvia) Boardman in Malone, NY on June 6, 1943. She attended Malone schools and later married her husband James M. Jerome on April 21 1962 in Dickenson Center at the First United Methodist Church. They resided in Brasher area for over 30 years until his passing in 2005.

Frances loved to watch westerns on television, and listen to county music. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her caring children; John L and Bobbi Jo Jerome of Massena, NY, Lori and Steve St. Thomas of Zephyrhills, FL, and Jim and Sheryl of Durango, CO. Frances also leaves her memory to be cherished by her 6 grandchildren Casey, Lauren, Kefa, Kileyjo, Kolbee and Kelsi along with 3 great-grandchildren; Brynleigh, Emmie and Annalee. Frances is also survived by a close friend of the family Jim Dupuis of Massena, NY In addition to her parents and husband James M. Jerome, Frances was predeceased by a grandson Joe Bennitt.

The family would like any memorial contributions to be shared with Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676

Family and friends are welcome to share memories, online condolences and photos by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

