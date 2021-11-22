Francis E. “Frank” O’Donoghue, 84, of Ogdensburg

Mr. O’Donoghue passed away early Sunday morning, November 21, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Francis E. “Frank” O’Donoghue, age 84, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 2:00PM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. O’Donoghue passed away early Sunday morning, November 21, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

Francis is survived by his wife, Mary Karin O’Donoghue of Ogdensburg, NY; his children, Julie Briggs and her husband, Thomas, of Ogdensburg, NY, Kelly Spriggs and her husband, Charles, of Belmont, North Carolina, Shayne Hawkins and her husband, Zachary, of Rochester, NY and Kathleen Burghardt and her husband, Jeffery, of Syracuse, NY; grandchildren, Erica Dupre, Ashley Sutton, Taylor Briggs, Francis Spriggs, Colin Spriggs, Jack Hawkins, Austin Burghardt, and Lena Burghardt; two great grandchildren, Conan Sullivan and Fiona Sullivan; his siblings, Robert O’Donoghue and his wife, Stephanie, of Ogdensburg, NY, Marie Jacob and her husband, John, of Colorado, and Linda Tuttle of Ogdensburg, NY; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Francis is predeceased by two sisters, Barbara Jean O’Donoghue, in infancy and Elizabeth A. Convoy, in 2021.

Francis was born on March 19, 1937, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Edward E. and Lena M. (Girard) O’Donoghue. He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1955, as a former football player for the Purple Eagles, later joining the U.S. Coast Guard until his honorable discharge in 1959. Francis married Mary Karin DeLaurier on April 8, 1961, at Notre Dame Church with Rev. A.D. Charbonneau officiating. Francis owned and operated Eddy’s Midstate Market in Ogdensburg until his retirement in 2001.

Francis enjoyed spending time at the family’s summer camp; fishing, boating, spending time with close friends, and teaching his children how to water ski, haul minnows, and swim. He spent his winters with his wife Karin and closest friends Ronald and Beverly Boismenu in Florida. He loved to spend time with family and friends. Francis was a past member of the Knights of Columbus and the Elk’s Club.

Donations may be made in Francis’s memory to Claxton Hepburn Medical Center Foundation, C/o Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center, 214 King Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.