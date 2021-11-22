Hilda “ANN” Lee, 80, of Croghan, died peacefully in the company of her family at the Lewis County General Hospital on Saturday, November 20, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Hilda “ANN” Lee, 80, of Croghan, died peacefully in the company of her family at the Lewis County General Hospital on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Ann, as she was known to most, was born May 12, 1941 in Lowville, a daughter to the late Robert and Martha (Davoy) Buckingham. She graduated from Fr. Leo Memorial. On July 2, 1960, she was united by marriage to Donald Lee at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Together the couple raised three sons. Ann worked for 25 years at the Lewis County General Hospital and then volunteered at the New Bremen Thrift Store. Faith was strong within Ann, she was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, where she took part in many activities and church functions, serving on the bereavement committee where she would have served many a funeral luncheons.

Ann loved the outdoors, gardening and flowers, taking walks, baking and really enjoyed children, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.

Ann is survived by her husband of 61 years, Donald Lee; three sons, Thomas (Christine) Lee, Scott (Catherine) Lee and Kevin Lee; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Ram), Bethany, Chad (Caitlin), Casey (Evan) Matthew (Amanda) and Nicholas (MacKenzie); nine great-grandchildren, Jacob, Abygale, Owen, Levi, Jason, Nathan, Bennett, Kennidee and Reagan, and one due in March. Also surviving are eight siblings, Alan, MaryJane, Thomas, Rodney, Elaine, Janet, James and Robert, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, a brother David predeceased her.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Lewis County General Foundation, 7785 North State Street; Lowville, New York 13367 or online at www.lewiscountyhospitalfoundation.org.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 11:00 am by Father Donald Manfred at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Vincent DePaul Cemetery in Belfort. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.scanlonfuneral.com. Arrangements for Hilda “ANN” Lee are under the care of the Scanlon Funeral Home of Croghan.

