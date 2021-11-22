Joan M. Young, 79, of Gouverneur

Joan M. Young, age 79, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 21, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Joan M. Young, age 79, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 21, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg.

There will be a graveside service held at the New St. James Cemetery in Gouverneur on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, pictures, and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Joan was born on March 3, 1942 in Ilion, NY to the late Nicholas and Marion (Pizzo) Messina. She went to school in Frankfort and married Phillip G. Young on June 11, 1960 in Frankfort. Phillip passed away on September 18, 2011.

Joan worked as a florist at Lynde’s and Starnes’ in Gouverneur for many years and was able to stay at home to raise her children. She had a strong faith in God, loved spending time with her family, and enjoyed watching football, soap operas, playing bingo, knitting, cooking, baking, and gambling. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church, the Gouverneur Elks, and Gouverneur VFW.

She is survived by her children, Steven (Natalie) Young of Gouverneur, Christine (Steve) Brassard of Edwards, and Debbra (Robert Schadt) Effertz of North Syracuse, and siblings, Nicholas (Robin) Messina of Little Falls, John Messina of Frankfort, and Margaret Munger of Utica. She is also survived by grandchildren, Joseph Thompson, Alison Thompson, Nicholas Brassard, Matthew and Britney Girard, Maria and Matthew Coyne, Anthony Colangelo, and Isaiah Young, great-grandchildren, Lindsey and Maci Girard, Jamison Joan Coyne, and the extra blessings in her life, Makenzie and Alexis Rowe and Samantha Rusin.

Donations may be made in her memory to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur NY 13642 or the Gouverneur Volunteer Fire Department, 33 Clinton Street, Gouverneur NY 13642.

