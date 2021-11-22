Lake effect snow over the Tug Hill

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A cold front moves through today, knocking temperatures down and changing rain into snow.

It will also be breezy.

Lake effect snow is expected over the Tug Hill. There’s a winter weather advisory Monday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Lewis County. Advisories for Oswego County westward to the Rochester area start later.

Places with persistent squalls could see 3 to 6 inches.

Outside the lake effect band will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of snow. Early highs range from the mid-30s in higher elevations to the low 40s elsewhere.

It will be mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday will be around 40 and mostly sunny.

Thanksgiving will be partly sunny with highs around 45.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of snow on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny with a small chance of snow each day. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s.

