Land deal signed to bring 2 businesses to Jefferson County

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - It’s another step forward in getting two businesses up and running in Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency has a signed land development agreement with Convalt Energy and DigiCollect.

The businesses expect to build new manufacturing facilities at the Watertown International Airport Business Park site.

The deal allows the businesses to begin site testing.

Convalt Energy plans to build a 300,000 square-foot facility to manufacture solar panels. DigiCollect, a software company plans to build a 50,000-square foot facility.

After the companies the necessary permits, approvals, and financing to begin construction, the JCIDA will transfer ownership of the properties.

Convalt Energy expects to build a plant that will make solar panels for distribution worldwide and employ potentially thousands of people.

DigiCollect will make sensors for the energy industry as well as a suite of software solutions. There will also be a data center attached to the DigiCollect facility.

Next steps to finalize the project include getting a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) approved and putting together the financial package for working capital.

