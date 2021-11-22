Nathan Daniel Mills, 30, of Watertown

Nathan Daniel Mills, 30, of 242 Ward Street, Watertown, passed away November 16, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center, following a long battle with heart disease. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nathan Daniel Mills, 30, of 242 Ward Street, Watertown, passed away November 16, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center, following a long battle with heart disease.

He was born on July 23, 1991 in Salem, NJ, son of William and Jamie (Mills) Wright. He graduated from Pendleton County High School in 2010 where he was a member of the varsity track and field team. He then attended Rowan University in NJ, receiving a degree in chemistry and biology.

Daniel moved to Watertown in 2013 and resided with Dennis Gillen, his best friend. While residing in Watertown he worked at Tops Grocery Store and Verizon.

He enjoyed listening to music, was a collector of clothes and loved his animals. He was always walking his dog Bailey along the river and had a cat named Smokey.

Among his survivors are his mother and step father, Jamie and Dennis Mitchell, Franklin, WV, maternal grandmother, Linda (Mike) Harold, NJ; maternal grandfather, Lloyd Mills, WV; paternal grandparents, Bill and Carol Wright, NJ; two sisters and a brother in law, Stephanie (Shaun) Tanvear, VA, Ashley Mills, WV, two brothers and a sister in law, William (Tiffany) Wright, WV, Jacob Mitchell, WV, ½ brother Zach Abernathy, TX and Samuel Bruns, TN; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown.

It was his wish to be cremated and he will be buried in the family cemetery in Franklin, West Virginia.

