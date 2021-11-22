Advertisement

Probe finds ‘overwhelming evidence’ of misconduct by Cuomo

Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter in August after announcing his resignation.
Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter in August after announcing his resignation.(Seth Wenig | AP / Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A legislative investigation has found “overwhelming evidence” that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo engaged in sexual harassment and ordered state workers to help produce his book during work hours.

The report released Monday also found that Cuomo’s executive chamber “substantially revised” a state report to exclude deaths of nursing home residents at hospitals to boost Cuomo’s reputation.

In March, the Assembly Judiciary Committee hired a Manhattan law firm to investigate whether there were grounds to impeach Cuomo.

The Democratic governor resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial.

