Advertisement

Shop Local Saturday Holiday Market this weekend

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day after Black Friday is your chance to shop local.

Amanda Stickel and Meaghan Strader from WatertownFirst were on 7 News This Morning to talk about the Shop Local Saturday Holiday Market.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The market is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 27 at two locations: the Paddock Arcade and Downtown Marketplace.

Santa Claus will be at the arcade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Grinch will be at the Downtown Marketplace at the same time.

There will also be a large number of crafters and vendors.

Find out more at watertownfirst.net.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Two ejected in Gouverneur crash
Parts of Interstate 81 southbound are closed after a 2-vehicle crash in Watertown near the...
State Police: Motorist driving on wrong side of highway caused serious I-81 crash
Efforts continue in Ogdensburg as community members hope to save the correctional facility...
Protesters in Ogdensburg fight for the prison
Candles
Stephen James Pond, of Copenhagen
As we head into the holiday season, a local job expert says there’s plenty of seasonal and...
Plenty of jobs available as we head into the holiday season

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Lake effect snow over the Tug Hill
7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
Shop Local Saturday Holiday Market
Shop Local Saturday Holiday Market
Meet sweet Bella
Pet of the Week: Meet sweet Bella at the Lewis County Humane Society