Shop Local Saturday Holiday Market this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day after Black Friday is your chance to shop local.

Amanda Stickel and Meaghan Strader from WatertownFirst were on 7 News This Morning to talk about the Shop Local Saturday Holiday Market.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The market is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 27 at two locations: the Paddock Arcade and Downtown Marketplace.

Santa Claus will be at the arcade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Grinch will be at the Downtown Marketplace at the same time.

There will also be a large number of crafters and vendors.

Find out more at watertownfirst.net.

