Shop Local Saturday Holiday Market this weekend
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day after Black Friday is your chance to shop local.
Amanda Stickel and Meaghan Strader from WatertownFirst were on 7 News This Morning to talk about the Shop Local Saturday Holiday Market.
The market is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 27 at two locations: the Paddock Arcade and Downtown Marketplace.
Santa Claus will be at the arcade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Grinch will be at the Downtown Marketplace at the same time.
There will also be a large number of crafters and vendors.
Find out more at watertownfirst.net.
