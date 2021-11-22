Advertisement

Some Samaritan Health nurses vote on better wages

Samaritan Medical Center
Samaritan Medical Center
By Jeff Cole
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A big vote is underway Monday for some nurses at Samaritan Health.

Members of the the New York State Nurses Association union are voting on a significant wage adjustment.

It comes as other healthcare facilities around the state offer better wages to workers.

“Samaritan has reached a tentative agreement with NYSNA on wages subject to a ratification by members. We are unable to share details at this time,” Samaritan said in a statement.

The vote continues into the evening; the results and details will be released Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Two ejected in Gouverneur crash
ATV Accident
1 killed, 1 injured in Gouverneur ATV crash
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Parts of Interstate 81 southbound are closed after a 2-vehicle crash in Watertown near the...
State Police: Motorist driving on wrong side of highway caused serious I-81 crash
Efforts continue in Ogdensburg as community members hope to save the correctional facility...
Protesters in Ogdensburg fight for the prison

Latest News

Money
State awards $2.7M to north country for economic development
Smoke detector
St. Lawrence County works to get smoke, CO alarms to elderly
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on PESH probe, weed sales & donated Xmas tree
Airport business park sign
Land deal signed to bring 2 businesses to Jefferson County