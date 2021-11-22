Some Samaritan Health nurses vote on better wages
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A big vote is underway Monday for some nurses at Samaritan Health.
Members of the the New York State Nurses Association union are voting on a significant wage adjustment.
It comes as other healthcare facilities around the state offer better wages to workers.
“Samaritan has reached a tentative agreement with NYSNA on wages subject to a ratification by members. We are unable to share details at this time,” Samaritan said in a statement.
The vote continues into the evening; the results and details will be released Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.