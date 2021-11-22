Some Samaritan Health nurses vote on better wages

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A big vote is underway Monday for some nurses at Samaritan Health.

Members of the the New York State Nurses Association union are voting on a significant wage adjustment.

It comes as other healthcare facilities around the state offer better wages to workers.

“Samaritan has reached a tentative agreement with NYSNA on wages subject to a ratification by members. We are unable to share details at this time,” Samaritan said in a statement.

The vote continues into the evening; the results and details will be released Tuesday.

