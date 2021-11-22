State awards $2.7M to north country for economic development

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - More than $2.7 million is heading to the tri-county area for economic development.

The state announced Monday that more than $81 million has been awarded to support 97 priority projects across New York through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

This year, $150 million in grant funds from Empire State Development was made available on a continuous and competitive basis to support the immediate needs of applicants.

Additionally, projects within each region are eligible for a share of $75 million in Excelsior Jobs Program Tax Credits to help attract and grow business in their region.

Here’s how Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties fared:

Jefferson

$700,000: Renzi Foodservice, the largest family-owned and operated broadline foodservice distributor in northern and central New York, will expand its distribution facility located in Watertown. This expansion will result in additional warehouse capacity to meet the growing demand and increase employment opportunities within the region.

$300,000: Bay Brokerage, located in Alexandria Bay, will expand its facility to further advance commerce between New York and Canada. The new addition will help the company facilitate international cross dock shipments and pick and pack ecommerce solutions.

Lewis

$100,000: Grand Slam Safety, LLC, manufacturer of high-quality sports netting for indoor and outdoor venues, will purchase new machinery and equipment and hire 5 new employees to improve its competitiveness.

St. Lawrence County

$1.1 million: SUNY Canton will redevelop second floor space at the Miller Campus to house the Canton Center for Research, Education, Access, and Training in Entrepreneurship: Canton CREATE. The center will encourage entrepreneurship, innovation and retain talented graduates to start their businesses in the North Country. It will house the SUNY Canton Small Business Development Center; a makerspace; training/collaborative workspace for student and faculty entrepreneurs; and private offices for the incubation of selected ventures.

$390,000: Atlantic Testing Laboratories will begin the phased renovations of their drilling and vehicle/equipment maintenance building located in downtown Canton. It will reconfigure and secure the building envelope and make several exterior upgrades. The company also plans to purchase an additional drill rig as part of the project.

$163,680: GoCo Massena will redevelop a blighted building in downtown Massena into a mixed-use site that includes residential, retail and office amenities. The building will be upgraded in three phases with Phase I addressing the main structural and environmental issues while eliminating and stopping decay.

