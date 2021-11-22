Steven M. Garceau, 36, formerly of Redwood died Saturday morning at Samaritan Medical Center from complications of Covid. (Source: Funeral Home)

Born December 5, 1984 in Watertown, NY, he was the son of Lawrence E. and Sandra L. Manning Garceau.

He was a graduate of Alexandria Bay High School and also in the heavy equipment operator program at BOCES.

Steven was employed with the village of Alexandria Bay DPW as a heavy equipment operator, the city of Watertown DPW, town of LeRay Highway Department and presently at the Fort Drum DPW.

A previous marriage ended in divorce.

He was past Chief of the Redwood Fire Department, past member of the Wild Geese Racing Team of the Alexandria Bay Fire Department, and currently second Assistant Chief of the Theresa Fire Department.

Steven enjoyed the fire service, hunting and fishing.

Being an advocate of organ transplant, Steve has faced many obstacles including a successful kidney transplant in 2020.

Survivors include his daughter, Addison Bourn, Theresa, his parents, Larry and Sandy Garceau, Theresa; a brother and his wife, Collin and Kathryn Garceau, Syracuse; his grandmother, Millie Garceau, Omar; two nephews, Joshua and Jameson Garceau, Syracuse; a niece, Adeline Garceau, Syracuse; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Fireman’s Funeral will be 10 am Wednesday December 1, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa with Pastor Bob Bausum and Rev. Shane Lynch, Jefferson County Emergency Services Chaplain, officiating. Burial at Omar Cemetery will be on the family plot. Calling hours are Tuesday, November 30 from 5 to 7 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the funeral home to help cover family expenses. Go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the red Donate Now button located at the bottom of this page. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the Tribute Wall located on the top left. If unable to donate, click on the “share this fundraiser” button located next to the Donate Now button. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.

