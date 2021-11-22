Advertisement

Sunday Sports: A battle of the Potsdam teams on the hardwood

SUNY Potsdam hosted Clarkson on the hardwood Sunday.
By Rob Krone
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - SUNY Potsdam hosted Clarkson on the hardwood Sunday.

Parker Kelly drains the 3 ball. Then it was MeSean Johnson to Kelly for another trifecta.

Brandon Segar drives the lane for the bucket for the Bears then Colton Heustis hits Johnson on the run for 2 of his 12 points.

At the other end, Joe Lucas nails the jumper from downtown.

Back the other way, it’s Segar to Heustis for the 3 from the top of the arc.

Kelly dishes inside to Dante Viskovitch for the basket.

Lucas connects from downtown.

Heustis hits as SUNY Potsdam rolls past Clarkson 90-63.

The Watertown Wolves completed a weekend sweep of the Danbury hat tricks Saturday night with a 5-2 win on the road to take over first place in the Federal Hockey League standings.

With the win, the Wolves improved to 6-2 on the season and won their 3rd straight game.

Wolves Coach Brent Clarke likes what he sees from his squad early on in the season.

”You know what, we got a good, young hockey team. Kids coming out of junior, finishing college, first year. A lot of first year pros and they’re acting like pros. They’re soaking it all in right now and getting their feet wet at our level. Hopefully, they want to move up obviously, but they’re doing well at our level right now and I just love the skill set we have up front.”

