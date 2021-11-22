Advertisement

Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his 2-year-old son was handling went off.(Source: KMOV via CNN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot his father in the back and killed him, St. Louis police say.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Police found the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, unconscious and not breathing. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the victim’s 2-year-old son was handling a rifle when it went off.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police say there was also a woman in the home when the shooting happened. It is unclear whether she will face any charges.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Two ejected in Gouverneur crash
Parts of Interstate 81 southbound are closed after a 2-vehicle crash in Watertown near the...
State Police: Motorist driving on wrong side of highway caused serious I-81 crash
Parts of Interstate 81 southbound are closed after a 2-vehicle crash in Watertown near the...
Two-vehicle crash near Arsenal Street shuts down part of I-81
Efforts continue in Ogdensburg as community members hope to save the correctional facility...
Protesters in Ogdensburg fight for the prison
Nicole S. Brown, 48, of State Route 812, passed away Friday morning, November 19, 2021 at her...
Nicole S. Brown, 48, of Croghan

Latest News

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
Police: ‘Some’ killed when SUV hits Christmas parade
Sunday Sports: A battle of the Potsdam teams on the hardwood
Public health officials provide holiday health tips to keep your family safe this season
SUNY Potsdam hosted Clarkson on the hardwood Sunday.
Sunday Sports: A battle of the Potsdam teams on the hardwood