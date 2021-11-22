Vanessa R. Kirby, 32, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Vanessa R. Kirby, 32, of Cherry Street, passed away unexpectedly November 6, 2021 at her home.

Vanessa was born on June 23, 1989 on Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Jerry Kirby and the late Sandra Lalonde Kirby. She attended school in Michigan and graduated from Walled Lake Central High School. She worked as a waitress in Michigan and was recently working from Drive Line, setting up displays for Dollar General. She enjoyed all the activities of the summer – boating, going to the beach, live concerts and music, and spending time with her family and friends.

Vanessa is survived by companion, Steven Stacy and their son, Holden of Potsdam; her father, Jerry Kirby of Arizona; her stepfather, Paul White of Massena; her sisters, Liza Aird of Michigan, Jerica Kirby of Michigan, Heather Kirby of St. Regis Falls, and Cheyenne Kirby of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.

Vanessa was predeceased by her mother, Sandra.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam however, there will be no services.

Friends may share memories or offer condolences to her family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

