Advertisement

2 new COVID deaths, 220 infections reported in tri-county area

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID-19 Deaths(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County reported 2 of its residents died from COVID-19. The county’s death toll since the pandemic began is now 37.

On Tuesday, the county reported 16 new infections. There are 14 people in the hospital because of the virus.

St. Lawrence County reported 116 new COVID cases Tuesday.

Twenty people are hospitalized.

Jefferson County had 88 new infections. There are 16 hospitalizations.

There were no new COVID deaths to report in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV Accident
1 killed, 1 injured in Gouverneur ATV crash
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Ty B. Fuller, age 24, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 20, 2021 due to injuries received...
Ty B. Fuller, 24, of Gouverneur
The electronic sign outside the South Jefferson school district, summer 2021.
South Jeff to be closed Tuesday, Nov 23rd
Crash
Two ejected in Gouverneur crash

Latest News

Fire Truck
Volunteers called to battle fire in town of Fine
COVID-19
COVID infection rates climb locally, mask mandate discussed
COVID vaccine
Area hospitals lose 100+ unvaccinated workers after religious exemption ruling
Holiday travel
AAA: 53 million will travel this Thanksgiving