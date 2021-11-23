2 new COVID deaths, 220 infections reported in tri-county area

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County reported 2 of its residents died from COVID-19. The county’s death toll since the pandemic began is now 37.

On Tuesday, the county reported 16 new infections. There are 14 people in the hospital because of the virus.

St. Lawrence County reported 116 new COVID cases Tuesday.

Twenty people are hospitalized.

Jefferson County had 88 new infections. There are 16 hospitalizations.

There were no new COVID deaths to report in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.

