AAA: 53 million will travel this Thanksgiving

Holiday travel
Holiday travel(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re traveling for Thanksgiving, get ready for crowds. AAA is predicting the travel volume to be almost pre-pandemic levels.

AAA is anticipates more than 53 million people will travel for the holiday this year. That’s within 5 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

The company also says that TSA checked 2.2 million people on Friday at airports - a record since the pandemic began. Air travel as a whole is up 80 percent from a year ago.

“We definitely are seeing a pent-up demand for travel and also those family reunions. Americans want to reunite with their loved ones and be together for the holiday,” said Elizabeth Carey, director of public relations, AAA Western/Central New York.

Carey says she wouldn’t be surprised to see gas prices rise a little bit too because of the increased demand.

