WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Alexis Ridsdale, a senior at LaFargeville Central School.

Alexis is first in her class and is involved in the school’s drama club, Whiz Quiz team and National Honor Society.

She plans to attend college and pursue a career in psychology.

Watch her interview above.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.