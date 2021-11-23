Advertisement

Allen John Widrick, 75, of Woodville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Allen John Widrick, 75, passed away Nov 20, 2021.
WOODVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Allen John Widrick, age 75, Jan 11, 1946- Nov 20, 2021

Al is survived by his loving wife Maureen, daughter Andrea (Andrew) Chudy, his sons Chad (Jennifer) and Brad (Sarah), six talented and enthusiastic grandchildren, brother David, sister Cindy (Joe) McConnell, sister-in-law Marilyn Widrick, several brothers and sisters-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.

He is pre-deceased by his parents Ernest and Mildred Widrick, older brother Edward, and sister-in-law Donna-Mae.

Al grew up in the Woodville, NY area where he attended Bellville Central School and worked for several local farmers. He moved to Rochester, NY when offered a job at Eastman Kodak. Following his retirement, he was employed as a Project Engineer at Amplaco.

For many years he volunteered at the Shrine Circus. Golfing with good buddies, enjoying wildlife from his favorite chair, and researching hydrogen power were among his many past times. Above all, Al loved his family, building things in his workshop, playing games, and running RC vehicles. He will always be remembered for his welcoming smile, his strong handshake, and his interest in talking with everybody.

Private funeral services will be held at Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home in Belleville, NY on Saturday Nov. 27th,2021 at 1:30pm; officiated by Pastor Keith Zehr of the Lowville, Mennonite Church. Web services will be provided through the Reed & Benoit/Carpenter-Stoodley Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, if you so choose, donations can be made in Al’s name to The Willie Bee Foundation (thewilliebeefoundation.org), the Shriner’s Hospital for Children (lovetotherescue.org), or Channel 21 WXXI (wxxi.org/tv). The online guestbook may be signed at www.carpenterstoodley.com..

