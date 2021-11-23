Advertisement

Arts All-Star: Amanda Woods

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Amanda Woods is an award-winning filmmaker.

The Colton-Pierrepont senior is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

Her film, “The ‘Adventures’ of Mop Man and Bucket Boy” – a takeoff of superhero tropes – won the comedy category in a virtual film festival earlier this year.

If she goes into filmmaking, she wants to do so in the styles of John Hughes and James Gunn, who she admires for their great characters and amazing soundtracks.

Watch the video to learn more about her and to see a clip from her film.

