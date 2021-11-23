Advertisement

Biden expected to announce plan to help with gas prices, officials say

By CNN
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) - President Joe Biden hopes to tackle high gas prices at the pumps by releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, according to officials.

Right now, the national average price for gas is $3.40. That’s 3 cents more than a month ago, $1.29 more than a year ago and 81 cents more than in 2019.

“Gas prices are high. They’re too high,” said Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council. “The American consumer never likes to pay more at the pump.”

Officials say Biden is expected Tuesday to announce his decision to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the release would keep a lid on gas prices, especially heading into the holidays.

“We are focused on doing everything that we can to make sure that American consumers are not bearing the short end of the stick during these periods,” Deese said.

Nearly two dozen Democrats in the House and Senate are urging the president to release oil from the reserve.

But the White House wants this to be a coordinated effort, asking for a simultaneous release of stockpiled oil by large oil-consuming nations, including China, India, Japan and South Korea.

Still, tapping the reserve is only a short-term fix.

“No president controls the price of gas. Oil is sold on a global market… As everybody is coming out of COVID, there is a huge increase in demand. The supply has not caught up,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.

