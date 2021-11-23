Advertisement

Cindy S. Sutton, 67, of Dexter

Nov. 23, 2021
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Cindy S. Sutton (67) of Route 180 passed away on November 15, 2021.

Cindy was born October 29, 1954 in Punta Gorda, Florida to Walter and Jean Rhode.

She is predeceased by her mother Jean, her sister Donna, and the love of her life, her husband, Kevin R. Sutton.

She is survived by her 3 daughters: Keva, Jasmine, and Rianna Sutton, her 2 grandsons Kevin and Wyatt, her sisters Kathy and Judy, and her childhood best friend Libby.

Cindy was an extremely kind woman with a green thumb, an adoration for animals, and an affinity for reading. The greatest joy of her life was being a mom. Her beauty was inside and out, a woman with firm beliefs that she was never shy to share. Full of knowledge, wisdom, and light, Cindy was a pleasure to love and to be loved by. She will be dearly missed.

A celebration of life service will be held on December 19th at the Brownville Legion from 1 to 3 pm.

Online condolences can be made at ClevelandFHinc.com

