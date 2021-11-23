Advertisement

Decent travel weather for Thanksgiving

By Beth Hall
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a beautiful, sunny day.

It’s also going to be cold.

Temperatures started in the low to mid-20s and will only rise into the low to mid-30s.

The only lake effect snow left is in the Rochester-Syracuse area and that should peter out fairly early.

It’s going to be even colder tonight. Temperatures will be in the teens by morning.

Wednesday will be warmer, though. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

There’s a very slight chance of rain on Thanksgiving. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs around 40.

There’s a mix of rain and snow on tap for Black Friday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

It will be mostly cloudy and in the low 30s for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. There’s a 50 percent chance of snow on Saturday.

