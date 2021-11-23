Advertisement

Educator: quick change to remote learning is new normal in NY schools

COVID in schools(MGN)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A local education official says a school’s quick switch to remote learning Tuesday is a new normal for New York students.

However, Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen Todd expects to be temporary.

On Monday, South Jefferson Central announced it was going remote on Tuesday after seeing a handful of COVID cases in short-handed departments.

South Jeff officials wouldn’t comment, but Todd says COVID has been hitting schools across the state.

“Hopefully, we don’t see a lot of it. We haven’t seen a lot of it in our area. But, districts have had to really scramble on a number of days to get enough substitute teachers and enough bus drivers to be able to open school and not have to go remote,” he said.

Todd says once COVID rates go back down, the quick change to remote learning won’t happen as often.

