Edward “Ted” Francis Cross, 92, of Henderson

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Edward “Ted” Francis Cross, 92, Henderson, went to join our Lord on Sunday, November 21st at the Samaritan Keep Home.

Ted was born on July 19, 1929, in Woodville, NY, the son of the late Elsie Weldon Cross. He graduated from Belleville Union Academy.

Ted married his soulmate Marie Josephine Bell on September 9, 1950, in Hinesburg, Vt. They later moved to Woodville, NY where they raised their family.

Ted was a cheese maker at the Adams Cheese Plant when he was sent to a cheese plant in Hinesburg, VT. This is where he would meet his future wife. After a whirlwind courtship they were married & began their life together.

After moving back to NY, Ted would go on to work for a car dealership in Adams. They later would purchase a farm, where they would go on to raise their family. After running the farm for several years, Ted started a plumbing & heating business that would later become a family run business.

Ted enjoyed nothing more than working with his boys, Billy & Teddy, by his side. Ted, also, worked for the Town of Ellisburg as a snowplow driver & later a wing man. He loved telling the story of plowing snow during the Blizzard of 1977.

Ted loved his community & would do anything for anyone if it was in his power. He was an avid bowler & sponsored many teams through the years. His favorite team was with his boys & grandsons by his side. Ted was an active member of the Ellisburg Seventh Day Adventist Church.

He was well known for his huge garden he would plant every year. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren & great grandchildren in the garden.

Ted loved his family unconditionally! He was always there with an ear to listen or some advice. He was always in teacher mode, whether it was teaching his boys the ins & outs of heating or teaching his grandchildren gardening skills. He loved sitting around the living room, eating popcorn & watching a John Wayne movie or getting into his motor home & going on an adventure.

Ted is survived by his children, Arthur (Nancy) Cross, Linda Cross Berry, Bill (Barbara) Cross, daughter in law Marie Cross, Elsie (Carl) Henry & his granddaughter that they raised, Shirley (David) Ferguson. He is, also, survived by 18 grandchildren, Andrea, Stephanie, Victoria, Marie, Robert, Shirley, Jessy, Ed, Brian, Bobby Jo, Bradley, Shawn, Becki, Kelli, Shane, A.J., Andy & Robin. Many great grandchildren, nieces & nephews.

He was greeted at the gates by his wife Marie & his sons, Teddy & Bobby.

A private family graveside service will be held in the spring.

