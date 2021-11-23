James A. “Jim” Martin, 68, of Lowville

James A. “Jim” Martin, 68, of East State Street, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the V.A. Hospital in Syracuse, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - James A. “Jim” Martin, 68, of East State Street, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the V.A. Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

A funeral Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Wednesday December 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Scott Belina, Pastor, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. Calling hours will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday November 30, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home Inc. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made Croghan Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 405 Croghan NY, 13327 or Croghan American Legion #1663, 9883 State Route 812, Croghan NY, 13327.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Anne Martin; a daughter and her husband Christa and Michael Spitale of Lakewood Colorado; three grandchildren, Phi Spitale, Austin Spitale, and Mia Spitale all of Paso-Robles California; a brother, Jay A. Martin of Paso-Robles, CA; a niece, Cami Martin of Paso-Robles California; a nephew, Brian Martin and his wife Jill, and their two children, Emily and Jackson Martin, all of Paso-Robles California. He is predeceased by his parents, Austin and Geraldine Martin.

James was born on November 14, 1953 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Austin and Geraldine Bintz Martin. He graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1972 and then graduated from Paul Smith’s College with an associate degree in Forest Recreation. Jim was employed by Lewis County Sherriff’s Office as a Corrections Officer. On December 29, 1979, Jim married Cheryl Anne Renodin at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville. He served in the United States Army from 1983 to 1987, in 573rd Engineering Department as a Terrain Analyst. In 2020 James retired from the State of Colorado Department of Division of Natural Resources Division of Water Division 6. Jim worked for U.S. Fish & Wildlife, and U.S. Forest Service. Jim was involved with Yuma County Colorado GIS Mapping, and was a Hollywood Club Caretaker, Junk Yard Inspector “Junk yard Jim”. Jim was a past instructor at Paul Smith’s College and Hunter Safety Training. James was a member of Knights of Columbus, Limon Fire Department and Croghan Volunteer Fire Department. Jim volunteered for Lewis County Search and Rescue, where he met his wife. Jim worked on the grounds of the Boonville Woodmen’s Field days and Croghan Woodmen’s field days. Jim was proud to be Alumni of Paul Smith’s College.

Jim was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing camping and canoeing.

