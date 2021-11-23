Advertisement

JCC spring registration open

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Registration is open for the spring semester at Jefferson Community College

JCC’s JoLynn Fiorentino says the spring semester starts January 24. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

There are $1,500 scholarships available for those who decide to live on campus.

You can find out more at sunyjefferson.edu or by calling 315-786-2200.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV Accident
1 killed, 1 injured in Gouverneur ATV crash
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Crash
Two ejected in Gouverneur crash
The electronic sign outside the South Jefferson school district, summer 2021.
South Jeff to be closed Tuesday, Nov 23rd
Ty B. Fuller, age 24, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 20, 2021 due to injuries received...
Ty B. Fuller, 24, of Gouverneur

Latest News

NCPPC events
Prenatal/Perinatal Council hosts holiday event
Wake Up Weather
Decent travel weather for Thanksgiving
Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Shambo moves practice from Harrisville to Beaver Falls
NCPPC events
NCPPC events