JCC spring registration open

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Registration is open for the spring semester at Jefferson Community College

JCC’s JoLynn Fiorentino says the spring semester starts January 24. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

There are $1,500 scholarships available for those who decide to live on campus.

You can find out more at sunyjefferson.edu or by calling 315-786-2200.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.