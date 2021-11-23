Advertisement

Lawrence N. “Larry” Melillo, 74, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence N. “Larry” Melillo, 74, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Lawrence was born in Bronx, NY on June 22, 1947, the son of Nicholas and Amy (Fuller) Melillo.

He graduated from Gouverneur High School, attended Adirondack Community College and the Community College of Denver for Criminal Justice. Larry also served in the United States Air Force.

Larry married Joanna Donaldson on June 22, 1968.

He worked for the Broomfield Police Department in Colorado, held several jobs in security including at Jefferson Community College and Corning in Canton, and had served as village justice in Gouverneur. As his children grew up, Larry volunteered as a pee wee league coach and assistant scout master for the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed crafting and going to bingo.

Larry is survived by his companion of many years Barbara Sanders, his children Gina Orr, Domminick Melillo, and Ranisa Young, his 6 grandchildren, a brother Nicholas, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Amy and Nicholas.

Memorial donations to honor Larry are encouraged to the Gouverneur Vol. Rescue Squad, PO Box 164, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

