Lee I. Perrin, 94, formerly of Potsdam

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Lee I. Perrin, 94, formerly of Midtown Apartments, passed away Monday afternoon, November 22, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg.

Lee was born on October 8, 1927 in Oneonta, the daughter of the late Lester and Anona (VanSickle) Brown and was raised by her grandparents, Fred and Lila Brown. She married Thomas W. Perrin in 1971 at the Potsdam United Methodist Church with Rev. Cuthbert, officiating. He predeceased her on May 15, 1992. A previous marriage to Richard Coss ended in divorce prior to him predeceasing her.

Lee was a teacher, counselor, and nurse within various school districts with most of her working career being in the New York City Board of Education System at League School in Brooklyn. She also worked for at time at Ursuline-Pitt School in Kentucky and Princess Ann High School in Maryland. Lee had a wonderful green thumb and cherished the time she was able to be in and enjoy her gardens. She also enjoyed reading and traveling.

Lee is survived by her children, Gary and Ursula DeMars of East Brunswick, New Jersey; Elizabeth Coss Colon of Barre, Vermont; and Michael and Terri Coss of Bridgewater, New Jersey; 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, grandparents, and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Coss in 1990, a son, David Coss in 1985; and her sisters, Joan Sutton and Lila Long.

At her request, there will be no calling hours. Burial will be held privately in Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be in her memory to the American Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where memories may be shared and condolence offered online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

