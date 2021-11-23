Advertisement

Lowville breaks ground on final phase of wastewater treatment upgrade

Village officials and project managers broke ground Tuesday to celebrate the wastewater...
Village officials and project managers broke ground Tuesday to celebrate the wastewater treatment plant upgrade.
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the second and final phase of a multi-million dollar wastewater project in Lowville. Village officials and project managers broke ground Tuesday to celebrate the wastewater treatment plant upgrade.

State and federal regulations have changed and, if the village doesn’t comply by 2023, it could be faced with a nearly $39,000 penalty.

“One of the things New York State DEC is recommending a change in how wastewater is disinfected before it goes on to the river, so part of this project is to do the new upgrades,” said Mayor Joseph Beagle.

But that’s only part of the story. Beagle hopes the upgrades, including a new chlorine contact tank, will help the village grow.

“We should also be able to accommodate with our new upgrades, any new industry that wants to be able to discharge here,” said Beagle.

Even though crews broke ground Tuesday, a lot of work has been done by village officials behind the scenes. They secured more than $5 million of the 9.7 million upgrade in state funding.

“The people in Lowville are not going to see any type of increases in their sewer and water rates. This is such a great project to keep our businesses here in Lewis County, to keep our businesses here in Lowville,” said state Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush (R. - 117th District).

GYMO Architecture out of Watertown is heading the project, which started in 2017. In the first phase, a dedicated sewer line was built from manufacturer Kraft-Heinz to the plant.

Phase two is the final phase of the $13 million project and, if all goes well, it should be completed by October 2022.

