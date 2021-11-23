New Yorkers believe more in Bitcoin than Santa

LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - While more adult New Yorkers believe in Santa Claus than a year ago, even more believe in the legitimacy of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

That’s according to a recent poll from Siena College that looked at people’s attitudes toward spending this holiday season.

Last year, only 26 percent said they believe in Santa. This year, belief jumped to 34 percent.

At the same time, 44 percent say they believe cryptocurrencies are a legitimate form of currency.

Siena College Research Institute director Don Levy says the difference is generational.

“Belief in Bitcoin’s legitimacy is highest among younger consumers and lowest among those age 65 and above,” he said, “while saying ‘I believe in Santa’ is most difficult for those 18-34 years of age to express.”

More New Yorkers than last year say they’re excited about the holiday season. Fifty-nine percent were somewhat or very excited last year, compared with two-thirds this year.

In terms of holiday shopping, only 17 percent say they plan to spend more this year. Forty-three percent say they’ll spend the same and 37 percent say they’ll spend less.

Because of supply chain issues, 70 percent say they will be – or already are – shopping early.

More plan to shop in person this year and fewer say they’ll do at least half their shopping online.

The poll was taken November 8-16 among 795 adult New Yorkers. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

