North country jobless rates drop slightly

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The state’s October unemployment rates are out and they show improvement for the tri-county region over last year.

In Jefferson County, the jobless rate dropped nearly 1 percentage point compared to the year before. In September 2020, unemployment stood at 5.1 percent. Last month, it was 4.2 percent.

St. Lawrence County’s jobless rate was 4.4 percent last month, compared to 4.9 percent the year before.

In Lewis County, the unemployment rate went from 4.5 percent last September to 4.2 percent last month.

