Advertisement

Prenatal/Perinatal Council hosts holiday event

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council is hosting a fundraiser this weekend.

NCPPC’s Anne Garno was on 7 News This Morning to talk about a Holiday Market and a “swag bag” sale.

Watch the video for her interview

The Holiday Market will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 27 at Garland City Beer Works in Watertown.

It will feature 25 vendors with a wide array of merchandise for sale.

Items for the swag bags were donated by businesses around the north country. Bags are available at $30 and $75. You can pick them up at the market Saturday. Sales end on December 9

Find out more on NCPPC’s Facebook page or by calling 315-788-8533.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV Accident
1 killed, 1 injured in Gouverneur ATV crash
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Crash
Two ejected in Gouverneur crash
The electronic sign outside the South Jefferson school district, summer 2021.
South Jeff to be closed Tuesday, Nov 23rd
Ty B. Fuller, age 24, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 20, 2021 due to injuries received...
Ty B. Fuller, 24, of Gouverneur

Latest News

JCC open registration
JCC spring registration open
Wake Up Weather
Decent travel weather for Thanksgiving
Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Shambo moves practice from Harrisville to Beaver Falls
NCPPC events
NCPPC events