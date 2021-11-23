Prenatal/Perinatal Council hosts holiday event

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council is hosting a fundraiser this weekend.

NCPPC’s Anne Garno was on 7 News This Morning to talk about a Holiday Market and a “swag bag” sale.

The Holiday Market will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 27 at Garland City Beer Works in Watertown.

It will feature 25 vendors with a wide array of merchandise for sale.

Items for the swag bags were donated by businesses around the north country. Bags are available at $30 and $75. You can pick them up at the market Saturday. Sales end on December 9

Find out more on NCPPC’s Facebook page or by calling 315-788-8533.

