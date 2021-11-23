Shambo moves practice from Harrisville to Beaver Falls

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lewis County doctor is packing up his practice and moving to a new location next month.

According to officials with Lewis County Health System, Dr. Brian Shambo will be moving from the Harrisville Health Center effective December 17.

It comes after the town of Diana decided not to renew the health system’s lease for that center.

Shambo will take his family practice to the Beaver River Health Center at 9559 Main Street in Beaver Falls.

Patients with appointments after the move will automatically transfer to that location.

Current patients can continue seeing Shambo in Beaver Falls.

People who want to switch providers can contact the health system to work out a transfer.

